Audacy Sports College Football Playoffs preview: Who will make it out of the semi-finals

We are only a few days away from the start of the new year. Before we all go out and celebrate, the College Football Playoff semifinal games kick off on New Year's Eve. Can Cincinnati pull off the upset of the century against Alabama? Can Michigan advance to their first national title appearance in nearly 25 years? With those questions in mind, Jasper Jones of Audacy Sports will break down each matchup, who will win, and who are some of the key players to watch out for on each team.

Cotton Bowl: 1 Alabama v. 4 Cincinnati (+13.5) Fri Dec. 31 ESPN 3:30 p.m. EST

Orange Bowl: 3 Georgia vs. 2 Michigan (+7.5) Fri Dec. 31 ESPN 7:30 p.m EST

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram