ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

George Pickens thrives in bowl season. What can the UGA wide receiver do against Michigan?

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhol0_0dXZQggI00

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Kirby Smart ’s message to George Pickens before the SEC championship game was to make the most of whatever his role turned out to in his second game back this season.

“Be patient today because you know you’re not in everything so you can’t get frustrated when you’re not in, OK?,” the Georgia coach told Pickens on the field pregame in a conversation aired on a behind the scenes playoff show on ESPN+. “You may get 10 catches, you may get one, you may get zero but help everybody else.”

Pickens had two catches for 41 yards against Alabama, but nearly four weeks later he could have a larger role in Georgia’s national semifinal game against Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

More: OC Todd Monken adds voice to coaches' faith in Stetson Bennett as Georgia football's QB

After all, bowl season seems to be Pickens’ season.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior had seven catches for 135 yards in a Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati last season and was Sugar Bowl MVP after a 12-reception, 175-yard, 1 TD showing against Baylor.

“George is a baller,” tight end John Fitzpatrick said. “Everybody knows that. He’s going to make plays whenever he’s on the field.”

Pickens hasn’t been on the field much this season.

The Hoover, Ala, native tore an ACL in the spring, throwing his season in doubt and leaving the question of if his next snap in a game may come in the NFL.

“George has done a fantastic job of working to get back, to give himself a chance to play at the back end of this season,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Tuesday. “When I think back to the spring when he injured his knee and thinking, wow, what a disappointment for him and his development and for us. But he has done a fantastic job of trying to get back. There are going to be some things that he's continued to work through, trusting the knee, obviously reps.”

Monken said he expects Pickens to play against Michigan. His arrival to Miami was delayed until Monday evening as he went through Georgia’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Everyone has seen George play and knows he's capable of doing,” Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “He's been a great addition to this team, him being able to come back from that injury has been tremendous for not only for himself, but for the team, as well, and just him being out there brings a different atmosphere to the game.”

Pickens went up to grab a 37-yard pass against Alabama.

Can he step up his game by making more big plays and how much more can he do?

He is only nine months removed from the ACL injury.

“There is no person on Earth that comes back from an ACL and is back out there and running the same speed, confidence and breaks that you would usually have,” Smart said. “He continues to get better, the biggest part is understanding all the intricacies of the offense. Making sure he understands splits, shifts, motions, IDs and when you don’t do that for that long I think everybody just assumes it comes back naturally. But that is not something you just wake up and do, it takes reps to do.”

More: Georgia, two other semifinal teams abruptly close practices after given green light from CFP

There isn’t much film on Pickens from this season, but certainly there is from the 24 total games as a Bulldog when he’s made 88 catches for 1,286 yards and 14 touchdowns,

“He’s definitely a good receiver,” said Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner, who played at IMG Academy in Florida. “I’ve known him. I played him in high school, too. I know what he can do. I know he’s coming off of injury. He’s played the last couple of games. I’m expecting him to be out there this game.”

Pickens’ development has been stunted by essentially missing two spring practices, the first because of the pandemic.

“Then he missed a couple of games the year before,” Monken said. “So he's still a young developing player, and we're still trying to work him in and to make sure that he can help us offensively and most importantly help us win with what he can do at this point. But he's done a great job of getting back and helping this team.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: George Pickens thrives in bowl season. What can the UGA wide receiver do against Michigan?

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia WR George Pickens now in Miami for Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. -- It looks like Georgia could have the services George Pickens when it plays Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 31 (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The junior wideout posted on a photo on his instagram story from the Miami International Airport -- Signature MIA FBO -- on Monday evening. Dawgs247 has since independently confirmed that Pickens is in Miami and prepared to join the team.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Uga#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Sec#Espn#Baylor#Acl
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jerome Ford sends message to Alabama fans, media

One of the unique storylines in the College Football Playoff this year is the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. For some, it is the matchup of David versus Goliath. But for the Bearcats starting running back Jerome Ford, it is a chance to face off against his former team.
ALABAMA STATE
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

828
Followers
215
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy