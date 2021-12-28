ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor is the ‘Muhammad Ali of UFC’ says boxing legend Katie Taylor in high praise for countryman

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306Z30_0dXZQeuq00

CONOR McGREGOR is the 'Muhammad Ali of UFC' according to boxing legend and his fellow countryman Katie Taylor.

The MMA star is still currently on the comeback trail after a horrific leg break in his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PO8b_0dXZQeuq00
Conor McGregor is the Muhammad Ali of UFC, according to Katie Taylor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh6k6_0dXZQeuq00
Muhammad Ali is regarded as 'The Greatest' ever by many in boxing

And undisputed boxing queen Taylor has revealed she contacted McGregor after his shattering loss.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, the 35-year-old Irish fighter said:" I messaged [McGregor] after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really

"He’s always been a fantastic support to me."

She then likened him to 'The Greatest' Ali, who won 56 of his 61 fights, 37 by knockout.

Taylor added: "I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC.

"He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well.

"But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland.

"I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman toward me."

It's not the first time The Notorious has been compared to Ali.

A year ago his boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe paid him the ultimate compliment.

Sutcliffe told TheMacLife: “I tell most of our boxers, learn how to read, learn how to see the shots coming. He has that with fine art.

“He’s the Muhammad Ali of the UFC.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgVXI_0dXZQeuq00
Katie Taylor has paid high tribute to her countryman McGregor

