Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender Play Tug of War

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you debated over which off-road SUV is the best? Two of the most popular options available are the 2022 Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender. Finally, a video displaying a true test of strength, that we think should become standard for every model. You have to watch these two off-road...

www.motorbiscuit.com

