Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender Play Tug of War

If you're into off-roading, 2021 might as well have been named the year of the Bronco. That's because the 2021 Ford Bronco was hot on everyone's lips for all manner of reasons. While it was a strong enough contender to be crowned the CarBuzz Off-Road Warrior winner in our 2021 Awards, it also faced several quality issues in equal measure to having praise heaped upon it for its off-road prowess, on-road refinement, and in some circles, even tunability. But if there was one area of the Bronco that remained shrouded in mystery, it was safety. Of course, safety ratings matter little when you're climbing rocks, but to many family-minded buyers, this is an important factor in the buying decision. Now, the results are in, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in any case.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO