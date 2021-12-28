ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Blumenthal calls cruise ships 'petri dishes of COVID infection' as the industry grapples with dozens of outbreaks

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNEdh_0dXZQJZh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D90tk_0dXZQJZh00
US Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on cruise lines to shut down amid reported outbreaks.

Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images

  • Sen. Richard Blumenthal called cruise ships "petri dishes of COVID infection" in a tweet Tuesday.
  • He also called for cruise lines to dock their ships as the Omicron variant spreads in the US.
  • The CDC is currently investigating at least 86 cruise ships that have had COVID-19 outbreaks recently.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal called cruise ships "Petri dishes of COVID infection," on Tuesday and called for cruise lines to dock their ships amid a slew of outbreaks on board.

"Our warnings have proved sadly prescient & continuously compelling. Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause—docking their ships. Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection," Blumenthal said in a tweet .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating or observing at least 86 cruise ships that have had COVID-19 outbreaks on the ships, Insider previously reported .

According to the CDC's website , 86 ships have either met the agency's threshold to start an investigation of crew or passengers COVID-19 outbreaks, or a health department has alerted the agency of positive COVID-19 passengers who disembarked within five days.

A Cruise Lines International Association spokesperson said in a statement that cruise ships have seen fewer COVID-19 cases than the general population thanks to vaccine mandates.

But the likelihood of getting the virus on a cruise ship is still "high," according to a statement from a CDC spokesperson.

Cruise ship lines affected by COVID-19 outbreaks include Royal Caribbean, Disney, Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity, and MSC Cruises.

The rise in cases on cruise ships comes as the Omicron variant sweeps through the United States, leading to record-high new case totals in some regions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 22

Ann Marie Marsack
1d ago

But the crew and passengers are required to be fully vaccinated 🤔. Then how is it spreading??? 🤥.

Reply(6)
6
Related
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
MarketRealist

Do You Have to Be Vaccinated to Fly Within the U.S.?

With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus running rampant this holiday season, talk about mandating vaccines for domestic travel has resurfaced. Do you have to be vaccinated to fly within the U.S.?. Article continues below advertisement. Not yet. COVID-19 vaccines aren’t mandated for domestic travel within the U.S. Still,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
New York Post

CDC investigating, observing at least 86 cruise ships as Omicron surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is actively investigating or observing at least 86 cruise ships as of Tuesday amid widening concern over the highly contagious Omicron variant. A color-coded list on the CDC’s website detailed the extent of COVID-19 outbreaks on each of the ships and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Msc Cruises#Ships#Covid#Omicron#Cdc#Senblumenthal#Royal Caribbean#Carnival#Norwegian
New York Post

The CDC finally recognizes the costs of its top-down dictates

The most interesting public-health development of the pandemic era came this week with a radical course revision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The policy change has COVID hawks trembling with fear and rage and bafflement — while those who believe we need to find a way to move on from top-down regulatory measures are very confused by the possibility the CDC just became an ally rather than an enemy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.

The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Biden signs off on $30 million in funding for victims of Havana syndrome, the mysterious illness officials believe is caused by directed-energy attacks

President Joe Biden signed the $768 billion defense-spending bill into law on Monday. It includes $30 million for victims of Havana syndrome, believed to be caused by directed energy. About 200 US officials around the world have reported symptoms of the mysterious illness. The $768 billion US defense-spending bill that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

343K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy