Carla Esparza replaces Rose Namajunas, meets Danielle Kelly in FURY Grappling 3 main event
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’ future opponent will replace her in the FURY Grappling 3 main event.
With Namajunas out due to COVID-19 protocols, former champion Carla Esparza will step in to face Danielle Kelly on Thursday, promotion officials announced Tuesday.
FURY Professional Grappling 3 takes place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and streams on UFC Fight Pass.
After hesitating to declare Esparza as the No. 1 contender, UFC president Dana White changed his tune, saying she will “100 percent” get the next shot at Namajunas’ title. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Esparza holds a win over Namajunas in 2014, submitting her in the Season 20 “Ultimate Fighter” finale to capture the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title.
With the change, the FURY Professional Grappling 3 lineup includes:
- Danielle Kelly vs. Carla Esparza
- Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones
- Joe Solecki vs. Donald Cerrone
- Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano
- Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry
- Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah
- Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva
- Philip Rowe vs. Jonathan Piersma
- Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres
- Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski
- Gillian Robertson vs. Chrissy Briggs
- Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis
- Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain
