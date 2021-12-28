ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Carla Esparza replaces Rose Namajunas, meets Danielle Kelly in FURY Grappling 3 main event

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK6Lt_0dXZQF2n00

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’ future opponent will replace her in the FURY Grappling 3 main event.

With Namajunas out due to COVID-19 protocols, former champion Carla Esparza will step in to face Danielle Kelly on Thursday, promotion officials announced Tuesday.

FURY Professional Grappling 3 takes place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and streams on UFC Fight Pass.

After hesitating to declare Esparza as the No. 1 contender, UFC president Dana White changed his tune, saying she will “100 percent” get the next shot at Namajunas’ title. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Esparza holds a win over Namajunas in 2014, submitting her in the Season 20 “Ultimate Fighter” finale to capture the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title.

With the change, the FURY Professional Grappling 3 lineup includes:

  • Danielle Kelly vs. Carla Esparza
  • Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones
  • Joe Solecki vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano
  • Nicky Rod vs. Steve Mowry
  • Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah
  • Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Philip Rowe vs. Jonathan Piersma
  • Alex Caceres vs. Eddy Torres
  • Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Chrissy Briggs
  • Matt Pontano vs. Eiad Kassis
  • Ryot Quinn vs. Brayden Cain

Comments / 0

Related
fightsports.tv

Carla Esparza Ready To Postpone Wedding For Title Fight Vs. Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza said she’s willing to do anything to get a rematch against Rose Namajunas. UFC President Dana White confirmed that Esparza is next in line to face strawweight champion Namajunas. Esparza said she’s prepared to postpone her wedding in order to secure the title shot. While a...
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor. While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Kevin Rose
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through. Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fury#Craig Jones#Combat#Fury Grappling 3#Strawweight
stillrealtous.com

Shawn Michaels Reacts To WWE Stars Leaving The Company For AEW

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE Superstars join All Elite Wrestling, and many of those stars worked closely with Shawn Michaels in NXT. Shawn Michaels helped names like Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano during their time in NXT, and during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo the Hall of Famer noted that he still keeps in touch with talents who have left the company, but he admitted their departures have been bittersweet.
WWE
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy