Carla Esparza replaces Rose Namajunas, meets Danielle Kelly in FURY Grappling 3 main event

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’ future opponent will replace her in the FURY Grappling 3 main event.

With Namajunas out due to COVID-19 protocols, former champion Carla Esparza will step in to face Danielle Kelly on Thursday, promotion officials announced Tuesday.

FURY Professional Grappling 3 takes place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and streams on UFC Fight Pass.

After hesitating to declare Esparza as the No. 1 contender, UFC president Dana White changed his tune, saying she will “100 percent” get the next shot at Namajunas’ title. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Esparza holds a win over Namajunas in 2014, submitting her in the Season 20 “Ultimate Fighter” finale to capture the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title.

With the change, the FURY Professional Grappling 3 lineup includes: