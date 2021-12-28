OneStudios One PC with 11th-gen Intel processor supports easy upgrades & 3 displays

Upgrade your everyday carry to the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition. Featuring specially developed leather, this Bellroy bag is much softer and more robust with extra body to hold its shape. Moreover, the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition boasts leather panels, striking internal linings, and contrast webbing to elevate the overall look. But it doesn’t just look the part, it’s functional, too. Thanks to a 20-liter volume, it can hold your spare clothes, accessories, and even a laptop up to 16 inches. In fact, the front pocket and internal mesh zip pocket provide convenient storage for your valuables. All the while, the water-resistant top storage area is ideal for holding your phone and keys. Finally, the padded back system, quick-grab handle, and comfortable shoulder straps make this perfect for all-day wear.
