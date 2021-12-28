ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

OneStudios One PC with 11th-gen Intel processor supports easy upgrades & 3 displays

By LG UltraFine Display
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Add more power to your workspace with the OneStudios One PC with 11th-gen Intel processor. Whether you use it for professional or personal needs, it’ll give you all the power you need. In fact, it boasts an 11th-generation Intel core i3, i5, or i7 processor. This ensures you get 10 nm...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Giving Away Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Cards

Coming on the heels of Nvidia's Matrix Resurrected sweepstakes, AMD this week kicked off its Halo Infinite Advanced Combat Exercises (ACE) Contest that gives participants a chance to win AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics board, which is one of the best graphics cards available today.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Intel Core#Intel Iris Xe#Hdmi#Lan#Usb#Nvme#Ios#Ar#Vr
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
windowslatest.com

Intel’s driver update improves Windows 11 & Windows 10 performance

Intel DCH driver 30.0.101.1191 is an update you’ll want to grab if your Windows 11 or Windows 10 device is acting up. This driver patch is now being made available to users around the globe with Intel’s 6th gen processor or newer, and it aims to fix issues with Desktop Window Manager.
FIFA
New York Post

Save over $500 on this refurbished MacBook Pro laptop

Want the perks of a MacBook without that hefty price tag? Refurbished Macs make all the bells and whistles of these go-to laptops more accessible, letting you save big while maintaining peace of mind knowing they will still arrive on your doorstep in excellent condition. If you’ve had your eye on a MacBook Pro, or someone on your gifting list would love this beloved Mac product, the Apple MacBook Pro 13” Retina Core i7, 3.1GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD in Silver is a perfect pick. And right now it’s available for $789.95, over $500 off the usual $1,299 sticker price, for a limited time.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
hypebeast.com

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet Pairs a Larger Display With an Upgraded 8-Core Processor

With the holiday season now in full force, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A8, giving the latest iteration a few friendly upgrades. Joining the long line of budget-friendly Android tablets, the A8 will now carry a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. A new eight-core CPU now sits at the heart of the device, which the Korean tech giant claims is 10% faster than the previous Snapdragon 662 found on the Tab A7. RAM now comes in at either 3GB or 4GB, with the former being paired with the entry-level 32GB of internal storage while the latter offers either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Of course, you’ll also be able to increase capacity by 1TB through a MicroSD card.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition has a signature leather upgrade for durability

Upgrade your everyday carry to the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition. Featuring specially developed leather, this Bellroy bag is much softer and more robust with extra body to hold its shape. Moreover, the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition boasts leather panels, striking internal linings, and contrast webbing to elevate the overall look. But it doesn’t just look the part, it’s functional, too. Thanks to a 20-liter volume, it can hold your spare clothes, accessories, and even a laptop up to 16 inches. In fact, the front pocket and internal mesh zip pocket provide convenient storage for your valuables. All the while, the water-resistant top storage area is ideal for holding your phone and keys. Finally, the padded back system, quick-grab handle, and comfortable shoulder straps make this perfect for all-day wear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Best Lenovo laptop deals: Double discounts for ThinkPads, Yogas and more

Listen, I know that a business-minded ThinkPad is not the most exciting holiday gift, but ThinkPads on the whole are some of the best Windows laptops you can buy. Or give as a gift. Or give to yourself as a year-end bonus. Many ThinkPad models are still on sale, including some that are more than half off. And if you have a gamer on your holiday shopping list as opposed to a business exec, then check out the Legion 5i Gen 6, now on sale, which combines AMD's stellar Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Motorola is making a new version of its iconic Razr foldable phone

Motorola is launching a new version of its iconic Razr smartphone.The Lenovo-owned company has released two versions of the folding device already: one in 2019, and a more modern version in 2020.Lenovo executive Chen Jin revealed Motorola’s intentions by posting on Weibo, with the post suggesting that the device will have a better processor, an improved interface, and a new appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Smith (@adamndsmith)Translations of the post also suggest that the device could...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Verizon phone for 2022

Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 line remain top buying choices, but they're not the only phone companies that are releasing fantastic handsets of their own. The industry is innovating and evolving faster than ever, from 5G connectivity to foldable screens, and all of the competition benefits us.
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

Ora Good Cat Owners Upset Cars Have Intel Processor From 2016 Rather Than New Qualcomm Chip

Chinese automaker Ora has come under fire from owners in China for installing an outdated computer chip on Good Cat models. The Ora Good Cat has been brought to life by the Great Wall-owned car manufacturer which recently launched in Europe. However, Ora has been shipping Good Cat models to owners in China with an Intel processor that was released in 2016, rather than the octa-core Qualcomm processor that the EV was advertised as having.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel with 11th Gen Intel i7 and RTX 3050 Ti launched in China

Acer, the Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation best known for its laptop has launched the new ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book, a convertible laptop in China with a price tag of 10,999 yuan (approximately US$1700). The device arrives with the same moniker as the previous generation launched back in July 2020 but with a few upgrades.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

LG UltraGear17G90Q with an 11th-Gen Tiger Lake H CPU is the brand’s first gaming laptop

South Korean electronic giant LG has unveiled what it says is its first gaming laptop. The new laptop model is dubbed LG UltraGear17G90Q and shows the company is looking to get into the emerging gaming hardware industry. We recall that not too long ago, the company announced the UltraGear GP9 Gaming speaker which it says is its first gaming speaker.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

LG’s new UltraFine monitors pack 4K OLED displays for creators

Ahead of CES, LG has announced a new pair of PC monitors, dubbed the UltraFine OLED Pro line. The new monitors come in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes, but they’re otherwise identical. Among their features, the new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors count 4K resolution in the 16:9 aspect ratio, and...
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Chatreey TK11 mini PC has an Intel Tiger Lake processor and built-in speaker

Chinese PC maker Chatreey is selling a small form-factor desktop computer featuring an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and support for up to three displays. But the Chatreey TK11-A0 also has a few features you don’t often find in desktop PCs including a built-in fingerprint...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy