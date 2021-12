Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed House Bill 412, which amends the Public School Code of 1949 to address the immediate need for substitute teachers due to the pandemic. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned how critical in-classroom education is for our K-12 students,” said Wolf. “I am proud to sign this legislation, which allows schools the short-term flexibility to ensure children can safely learn in-person where we know is best for them and their futures. I look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly to address these key issues longer term.”

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO