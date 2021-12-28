Judge orders no bail for man accused in Chinatown shooting, $34K raised for victim shot 11 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shooting suspect, Rashawn Gaston-Anderson was due to appear in court Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after he was taken into custody. However, he didn’t appear in court due to a medical issue.

The judge went ahead and ordered no bail for Gaston-Anderson, 23, who is accused of shooting a worker 11 times at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in the Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown on Dec. 20.

The injured worker, Chengyan Wang, was rushed to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account set up by the Asian Chamber of Commerce to help Wang has raised more than $34,000.

