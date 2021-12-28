Urban Editions Technic minimalist turntable stand stores vinyls & holds your record player

Upgrade your everyday luggage to the Bellroy Lite bag collection. Featuring a series of bags and backpacks—Daypack, Duffel, Sling, and Tote—there’s plenty of variety to suit daily commutes, trips to the store, weekends away, and more. No matter which bag you choose, each boasts a diamond ripstop fabric for a lightweight finish. Best of all, this material is also durable. Moreover, the Lite Bag Collection varies in volume, including 7, 15, 20, and 30 liters. So there’s something for every activity. For example, the Light Sling is perfect for providing quick access to your phone or wallet. Alternatively, opt for the Lite Duffel to accommodate gym attire or getaways. And, if you’re a fan of day excursions, the Lite Daypack has a 20-volume capacity, making it great for holding days’ worth of clothes. Finally, the Lite Tote makes a wonderful everyday carry for trips to the grocery store.
Comments / 0