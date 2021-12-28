ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

A year in review: This Google video -- covering grief and resiliency -- will bring tears to your eyes

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 shared some similarities with 2020 -- a year that was difficult for the whole world. But with some of the grief that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resiliency and hope. Each year, Google highlights the top searches, and the search engine creates a video...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Snapchat year in review: How to see and send your look back at 2021

It's mid-December, and Snapchat has joined Facebook, Instagram and Spotify in launching its year in review feature. A Look Back at 2021 will round up a random assortment of your snaps from the year across categories like pets, water, filters and staying in. Here's how to see, send and save...
INTERNET
Android Central

Google may finally bring per-app language settings to Android next year

Google is reportedly developing a new "Panlingual" feature for Android. It will allow users to set language settings on a per-app basis. The feature is expected to be introduced with Android 13 next year. Google is working on a useful new feature for multilingual users codenamed "Panlingual," according to a...
TECHNOLOGY
The Citizens Voice

Open Your Eyes and Listen

The best way to improve your relationship with a pet is to start listening. Humans are terrible at this skill, though. I frequently watch people touch, grab and hug animals that really don’t want to be touched, grabbed or hugged at that time. My observations lead me to conclude that humans need a lot more education on animals' cutoff and consent signals. We touch, hold, hug and restrain our pets all the time because they’re cute and soft, and because we can. But just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Bernie Sanders
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is "divorcing David," saying she's "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Video#Kim And Kanye#Boston Red Sox#Asian#Nba#Afghan
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
George J. Ziogas

Conversational Narcissism and How to Avoid It

The art of conversation is something that’s hard to master. People are being told that it should come naturally, but in truth, a good conversation requires more than just talking. The modern era relies on socializing, be it face to face or through social media, and that’s why some thought should be put into becoming a charismatic and pleasant conversationalist.
AFP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force. Vallee took on compelling projects in multiple genres, from his work on "Dallas Buyers Club," an unflinching look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaptation of "Big Little Lies," and was widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent. "Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," his publicists Hive Communication Collective wrote late Sunday on Instagram. Offering condolences to the director's friends and family on behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallee's "passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched -- so too was his talent."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy