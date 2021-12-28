ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, ID

Fire department urges homeowners to watch out for snow damage

 1 day ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole Fire Media Release) - With recent, significant snowfall in Teton County, Fire Marshal Kathy Clay is reminding the public to be aware of winter risk factors, like sliding roofs, buried hydrants, and driving conditions.

Clay urges homeowners to be aware of roof vent pipes and encourages checking to ensure damage has not occurred after heavy snow slides off the roof. She says it is also important to make sure the vent is unobstructed by snow as it begins to accumulate.

“The vents on your roof remove toxic gases from the home and when snow slides off a roof, damage can often occur to these pipes,” said Clay.

When snow skids from a roof, a heavy snow load can also damage gas regulators, which can cause dangerous gas leaks.

“It’s important to have a heightened awareness of gas regulator locations and keep them protected and dug out from snow loads,” she said.

Another consideration during heavy snowfall is to “adopt a hydrant” in your neighborhood by shoveling a pathway and a three-foot work area around fire hydrants. Doing this will save valuable time for firefighters when they arrive at the scene of a fire.

“Water supply is critical for fire department operations in the event of a fire,” said Clay. “The quicker we can access these hydrants, the better our fire suppression efforts.”

Clay says there are many other risk factors to be mindful of this time of year, including paying attention to road conditions and driving slowly after snow accumulation and making sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

For more information or questions, please visit the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Prevention page at http://www.tetonwyo.org/151/Prevention or call at 307-733-4732.

