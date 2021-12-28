ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger's Last Home Game

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on their playoff push heading into their final two regular season games, but in the back of everyone's mind is the thought that this is Ben Roethlisberger's last home game.

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn't confirmed this is his final season, but reports have claimed he's began telling the organization he'll leave after the year.

If it is his final game, the Steelers want to send their Hall of Fame quarterback out with a win. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was asked about the pressure of this being his quarterback's last Heinz Field showdown.

"We put it on our shoulders that we have to take over games, to make plays for the offense. To get us going," Johnson said. "We've been doing that all year, not know whether it's his last year or not. We just go out there and make plays for him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icNqG_0dXZNQ7F00

