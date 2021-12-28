ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, Southern Methodist University Mustangs

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0rnF_0dXZNIIf00

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 247

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Oklahoma/Santa Margarita Catholic

Grant Calcaterra SMU

Mustangs

Pros:

Calcaterra offers excellent blocking upside because of his size, technique and effort. He has the strength to create leverage as a run blocker. He uses good leg drive to create holes and gaps for runners to run through or off of. He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot. Shows fairly good short-area quickness out of his release. Over the middle, he can be a solid safety valve option underneath. At the top of his routes, he does show some good decisiveness and quickness to earn space. Anchor is solid when pass blocking or sealing the edge from an in-line position. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

