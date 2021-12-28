ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 1 day ago
MCACPS having meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

Park board having special meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mission Oaks Garden Visitors Center. The purpose is to discuss and adopt the operating budget for 2022.

Silversmithing class planned

NEW LEXINGTON — Dave Kunkler will instruct a silversmithing class for adults at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Perry County Calvary Arts Center.

One can make a ring and pendant, two rings, two pendants, two pairs of earrings or a mix. Cost is $45. Go to pccac.org for more information and registration.

Two Broke Artists will have an adult and child painting class at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 for $40.

