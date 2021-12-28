ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanker truck rollover slows I-75

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
A fuel tanker traveling southbound on Interstate 75 rolled over near mile marker 172 in southern Sarasota County, shutting down portions of the highway.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the truck blew a tire, causing the vehicle to veer into the grass shoulder where it struck a fence and overturned. The 40-year-old driver from Palm Harbor was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and hazmat crews were called to the scene, and all southbound lanes of I-75 were closed as emergency crews assessed fuel leakage.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.

#Hazardous Material#Florida Highway Patrol#I 75#Rollover#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Fhp
