Police: Battery against pregnant girlfriend results in Lafayette man's arrest

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Corey Scott, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Monday morning for alleged battery against his pregnant girlfriend.

LPD were dispatched to a battery call at 8:41 a.m. The victim disclosed to officers that she had gone to Scott's residence to drop off items. She clarified that she has a protective order against Scott, as he has been previously convicted of domestic battery on Nov. 30, 2021.

A physical altercation soon broke out at the residence where Scott punched the victim with a closed fist multiple times and slapped her in the face, according to reports.

The victim informed Scott that she was pregnant, and he asked to see the positive pregnancy test, which she provided. The victim told Scott she would call the police if he touched her, which prompted Scott to grab the victim's phone and throw it against the ground, police said.

An LPD officer observed the phone shattered as well as abrasions and bruising to the victim's elbow and arms. The victim stated that Scott threatened to kill the victim and her unborn baby.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Scott is being held on multiple charges, including domestic battery, intimidation, invasion of privacy, interference with the reporting of a crime and a work release violation.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2

