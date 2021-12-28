Reminder: New Mexico is raising the minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022

SANTA FE — New Mexico's hourly minimum wage is set to increase by a dollar to $11.50 at the start of 2022.

The Workforce Solutions Department on Monday issued a reminder to employers and workers of the increase.

Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the statewide minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

President Joe Biden has proposed to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers to $15 an hour from $7.25.

Higher local minimum wages are in effect in some communities. Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County.

State labor officials say that employers are required to post a summary of the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act in a place where all workers can easily see it.