Car slams into parked vehicles, damages porch in Newmanstown

By Jack Panyard, Lebanon Daily News
 1 day ago
A 2001 Toyota Camry crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, knocking one into a front porch on the 100 block of Sheridan Road in Newmanstown Monday night.

According to a state police report from investigator Charles McFeeley, New Holland resident Andrew Cassel, 36, drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with an unoccupied 2013 Chevy Equinox, causing it to spin into a porch and an unoccupied 2014 Jeep Patriot.

According to witnesses, damage to the residence appeared to be confined to the front porch.

Police reported that no one was injured.

State police continue to investigate.

