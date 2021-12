ATLANTA — Panic erupted after gunshots went off at Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to 911 calls released Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in after an argument between two groups of people led to gunfire Sunday night. According to the GBI, the incident happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Market Street just after 10 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO