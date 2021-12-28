ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in NC: 32,000 new cases added in past 6 days; percent positive surges past 20%

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izOM8_0dXZLAAR00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina in the six days between updates and say more than 20 percent of the most recent tests came back positive.

With concerns about a potential omicron spike and holiday gatherings leading to yet another wave of cases and hospital admissions, the state Department of Health and Human Services added nearly 7,000 new cases on Christmas Day alone.

It also said Tuesday that nearly 2,000 patients were hospitalized — the most since Oct. 16 — following the biggest one-day jump in four months.

In its first update since Dec. 22, NCDHHS also reported 75 more deaths and a slight uptick to 74 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose.

The 32,167 new cases coming in during the past six days included four days with at least 5,000 and a total of 6,895 on Dec. 25 — the most on one day since Sept. 17.

North Carolina averaged nearly 5,300 new cases per day during the past seven days, a 46 percent jump in just one week.

The count of patients in hospitals grew to 1,992 — jumping by 155 just since Monday, the biggest single-day increase since Aug. 25.

The most surprising number was that 21.9 percent of tests performed Sunday came back positive. That’s more than four times higher than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The death total climbed to 19,308.

NCDHHS added nearly 160,000 doses of vaccine to the count of shots administered, and more than 120,000 of them were booster doses.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:
18,907 first doses
17,230 second doses
1,490 single-shot J&J doses
120,152 booster doses
157,779 total doses

