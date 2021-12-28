Jihaad Campbell & Daylen Everette on the edge of five-star status

With the Alamo Bowl just over 48 hours away, the official end of a tumultuous 2021 football season at Oklahoma is on the horizon. The Sooners are most recently favored by seven points in Las Vegas over the shorthanded Ducks, who will be playing with a roster that reportedly consists of no more than 60-65 players. It’s a bit of deja vu from Oklahoma’s perspective, as they were similarly favored over a similarly ravaged Florida team in last year’s Cotton Bowl. Whether the Sooners replicate the 55-20 pounding they laid on the Gators is unclear, but with interim head coach Bob Stoops at the helm, all indications are that Oklahoma will be ready to roll when foot meets pigskin on Wednesday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO