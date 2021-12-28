ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Positive Update On Brandon Carlo

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Bruins are getting healthier and it couldn’t come at a better time. Boston was one of the teams to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the NHL to pause...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Trade for Ullmark if Rask Signs With Bruins

The pieces could fall perfectly in place for the Edmonton Oilers to finally put an end to that goaltender search, and it could come sometime this year. It may even be able to be pulled off before the trade deadline which is what would be the most beneficial for the Oilers. Linus Ullmark could be the perfect goalie that they need to push them to the next level.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Reveals ‘Game Plan’ For Potential Tuukka Rask Return To Bruins

It seems like with each day that passes there is a new Tuukka Rask update regarding his potential return to the Boston Bruins, and that continued to ring true Tuesday. Rask, as he’s been for weeks now, was spotted practicing with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena. He remains an unrestricted free agent, but has made it known he wants to stay in Boston.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
bostonhockeynow.com

If And When Rask Returns To Bruins, He May Start In Providence

Longtime Boston Bruins goalie and unrestricted free agent goalie Tuukka Rask seems destined to return to the only team he’s ever played for but there’s a good chance that if and when Rask re-signs with the Bruins, he’ll begin that return to the NHL with a quick stint in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.
NHL
nbcboston.com

Tuukka Rask Could Be Ready to Play in Three Weeks, Bruce Cassidy Says

Bruce Cassidy offers timeline for potential Tuukka Rask return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are currently scheduled to return to play on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators. How much longer could it be before goaltender Tuukka Rask rejoins the team?. Speaking with the media on Sunday...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Charlie Coyle
NESN

Bruins-Canadiens Game Scheduled For March 21 Now To Be Played Jan. 12

The NHL has had to postpone several games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its teams, and now the league must reshuffle the schedule. The Boston Bruins, who (hopefully) are on the tail end of their outbreak, were scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on March 21. That game has been rescheduled to Jan. 12, the league announced Wednesday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rask to Get Games With Providence Bruins, Signing Likely

Just hours after head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Rask is still a couple of weeks away from being ready to return to action, there was a report from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic that noted, “Current plan is for Tuukka Rask to play for Providence during next month’s three-game road trip.”
NHL
NHL

Carlo is Latest Bruin to Return from COVID-19 Protocol

Coyle, who was placed on the list on Dec. 26, could be eligible to return to the group this weekend if he meets the new requirements that were set forth by the NHL on Wednesday. The updated guidelines, which are similar to those announced by the CDC on Tuesday, allow...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Charlie Coyle Will Return To Bruins This Weekend

The Bruins are getting healthier after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and they’re hopeful to be at full strength this weekend. Charlie Coyle is Boston’s lone member still in protocol. The center tested positive the day after Christmas and was scheduled to miss at least 10 days. But with the new guidelines from the CDC and the NHL modifying its protocols to mirror that, Coyle may be able to return as soon as this weekend.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The New York Islanders
NESN

Bruins’ Craig Smith Had Mild Symptoms During Bout With COVID-19

Craig Smith was the first Bruins player to enter COVID-19 protocol this season at the beginning of December before Boston had a full-blown outbreak. The forward since has returned and has been practicing with the Bruins as they prepare for their first game since Dec.15 on Jan. 1 at TD Garden. Smith, like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, experienced symptoms during his bout with the virus.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Assign Oskar Steen To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 27, that the team has assigned forward Oskar Steen to Providence. Steen, 23, has produced eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 14 AHL games with Providence this season. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound forward has appeared in six career NHL games with Boston.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Reveals Plans For Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins are slated to get back to game action for the first time since Dec. 15 on Jan. 1 when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden. With it being so long since their last game, it’s fair to wonder how head coach Bruce Cassidy will handle the goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Boston plays back-to-back games this weekend, and Cassidy knows there will be no shortage of work.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Schedule Changes, Carlo, Steen & More

While there were no games last week, there was still news to cover with the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, another game is postponed, a prospect is sent back to the minors, and more. Another Bruins Game Postponed, Changes in Upcoming Schedule. When the NHL shut down...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

COVID-19 Causes Another Bruins Schedule Shift As NHL Postpones Games

The Boston Bruins have had another schedule change as a result of the recent league-wide surge in COVID-19 cases, though this one was due to no fault of their own. The NHL on Tuesday announced nine games taking place in Canada between Dec. 31 and Jan. 10 would be rescheduled “due to certain attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.” While Boston’s scheduled visit to Montreal on Jan. 12 fell outside of that window, the league also said that game would be played in Boston instead.
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy