After Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, shared his thought about starting a family, sources are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HL how the actress feels about the idea. In a Dec. 15 interview with People, Tom Holland, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to having kids of his own some day, causing many to wonder if those familial plans would include his current girlfriend, Zendaya, 25. “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Although they were not photographed kissing until July, their interest in each started before that. They didn’t want to make it a thing while filming Spiderman (or doing reshoots) because they did not want it to affect production in any way.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO