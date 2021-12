With only a few days until Christmas, one family who has run a pizza shop in the Syracuse area has lost their business to a fire. The Mangano Family has run Bianchi's Pizza Pad for decades, 53 years to be exact. Now, their shop has been completely destroyed by a fire. There isn't an easy comeback here as the shop has been deemed a total loss. The family will have to start from scratch. With Christmas ever approaching, that is a heavy weight to bear on anybody's mind.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO