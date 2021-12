It's a tradition that started in the city of Zeeland, Michigan and made its way to Kalamazoo. Every year, residents who live on Lauderdale Drive in Kalamazoo transform into Christmas Card Lane. The tradition has been in affect since 1965, when they were inspired a year earlier for the idea by the residents of Zeeland. But this year, it sure is looking a lot different, considering this week we had 60° days and we've seen very little snowfall for the month of December. But the weather won't keep this tradition down, as even Reader's Digest has picked up on another amazing Kalamazoo tradition:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO