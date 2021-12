The solved murder of a Battle Creek woman after 32-years will be featured on an upcoming Investigation Discovery broadcast. In January of 2021, the family of Gayle Barrus finally got the answers they waited more than 32 years for. After many failed attempts to identify the suspect Battle Creek Police Detective Scott Marshall was finally able to tell the family of Gayle Barrus that without a shadow of a doubt the murderer has been identified. Roger Plato, who had long been a suspect, was identified as the person who murdered the single mom.

