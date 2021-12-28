ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen withdraws after positive Covid-19 test

 1 day ago
Sport

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.

Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.

A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.

“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”

Van Gerwen becomes the third player to have contracted the virus during this year’s championship.

Vincent Van Der Voort was forced to pull out ahead of his scheduled match against James Wade on Monday, while fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

