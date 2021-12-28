ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Ohio’s minimum wage increase in 2022

By Talia Naquin
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up on Jan. 1, 2022.

The minimum wage will be $9.30. That’s a 50-cent increase from $8.80 for nontipped employees. Employees with tips will get a wage increase of 25-cents to $4.65.

Ohio’s minimum wage was last bumped up 10 cents on Jan. 1, 2021. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. It hasn’t been increased since 2009.

Ohio is one of several states that is boosting the minimum wage in the new year. California has the highest minimum wag e in the nation, with $15 in 2022.

Many private employers are increasing the minimum wage .

CVS Health is starting employees at $15 in the new year while Costco boosted its minimum wage to $16 in 2021. Read more from the Ohio Department of Commerce on the minimum wage change here .

NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic. DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio doctors say COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When will the latest COVID-19 surge peak and numbers, when it comes to cases and hospitalizations, trend down again? That’s the question many have as we close out on another year impacted by the pandemic. Both OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Nicholas […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 15,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Tuesday, Dec. 28, a total of 1,955,403 (+15,403) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,117 (+444) hospitalizations and 11,623 (+42) admissions into the ICU. ODH reported 60 deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New U.S. attorney for southern Ohio takes office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio is from Ohio. The region includes the metro areas of Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton. Kenneth Parker has been with the U.S. Attorney’s office since 1999 and credits his village for getting him to where he is today. “When people gave me […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus cybersecurity company founded by corporate giants acquired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Covail, the Columbus cybersecurity and business optimization software spinoff created by seven of Central Ohio’s largest employers, has been acquired by a San Diego-area security company for its AI capabilities. GoSecure, one of the largest providers of managed detection and response to online threats, plans to complete the acquisition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners welcome new CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten. The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio National Guard begins COVID-19 aid at Mount Carmel East Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers statewide are approaching record highs, continuing to put a strain on hospital workers. However, support is on the way for some central Ohio hospitals. Members of the Ohio National Guard are already helping in some of the state’s hospitals, and starting Wednesday, dozens of members will begin working […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals. According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent. Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16 people sue Ohio University over COVID rules

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen people have sued Ohio University over vaccine and health mandates which the civil complaint says are discriminating. The suit was brought on December 7 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by lawyers from Mendenhall Law Group, Akron. It claims that Ohio University and its Board of Trustees lack […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s redistricting map arguments reach the state supreme court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the challenge against the state’s newest Congressional map, with opponents arguing Republican lawmakers ignored reform Ohioans voted for in 2018. “This case is about how the General Assembly has thumbed its nose at these reforms,” said Ben Stafford, an attorney with Elias […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Hardin said he tested positive Sunday and is not exhibiting any symptoms. “I’ve been testing myself with the at-home kits that we got from the health department before my Christmas gatherings and then I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Residential construction in Columbus: Here’s what 2021 looked like

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the Columbus metro area continues to combat low housing supply, residential new construction starts increased over the year. The first 11 months of 2021 saw a 19% increase in single and multifamily housing units compared to 2020, according to data from Dodge Data and Analytics. The month of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

