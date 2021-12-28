What to know about Ohio’s minimum wage increase in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up on Jan. 1, 2022.
The minimum wage will be $9.30. That’s a 50-cent increase from $8.80 for nontipped employees. Employees with tips will get a wage increase of 25-cents to $4.65.
Ohio’s minimum wage was last bumped up 10 cents on Jan. 1, 2021. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. It hasn’t been increased since 2009.
Ohio is one of several states that is boosting the minimum wage in the new year. California has the highest minimum wag e in the nation, with $15 in 2022.
Many private employers are increasing the minimum wage .
CVS Health is starting employees at $15 in the new year while Costco boosted its minimum wage to $16 in 2021. Read more from the Ohio Department of Commerce on the minimum wage change here.
