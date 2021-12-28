ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tyrone Barnett the hero as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Eastleigh came from behind to beat Torquay 2-1 in their Vanarama National League clash at Silverlake Stadium.

The Gulls took the lead in the 32nd minute through an angled drive from captain Armani Little.

Eastleigh were level in the 53rd minute, though, when Tom Whelan converted a penalty after the forward had been fouled.

And with 15 minutes left, the Spitfires secured all three points when Tyrone Barnett’s header found its way past goalkeeper Shaun McDonald.

