The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game vs. Louisville has been pushed back a day, creating an unusual doubleheader with the women’s team. The ACC moved the Yellow Jackets’ game against the Cardinals, originally scheduled for Saturday, to 6 p.m. Sunday, because of Tech’s continued COVID-19 pause. The Jackets had yet to be cleared to return as of Wednesday, but the re-scheduling of the game is an indication that Tech expects for at least enough players to field a team to be cleared soon enough to return to practice and be ready to play Sunday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO