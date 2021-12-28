ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dennis Rodman Captures Cops Attention With Refusal To Keep Mask On Flight

By Chris Richburg
Black America Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Rodman isn’t playing basketball, but he seems to have another, more troublesome game that he’s taken up. It’s one that didn’t earn him any new fans and relates to the federal mandate regarding face masks. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dennis Rodman confronted by police in airport for refusing to wear Covid mask on plane

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was confronted by police for refusing to wear his face mask properly on a plane after being asked to do so several times.The 60-year-old was in first class on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles, California to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when staff asked him to pull up his mask, which was sitting below his chin. Amid the arrival of the Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 cases, airlines and airports are enforcing the federal mask mandate for both passengers and staff in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Rodman reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fadeawayworld.net

When Supermodel Cindy Crawford Wore A Swimsuit And Asked Dennis Rodman: "Is Your Nickname 'The Worm'? I Just Wanted To Know If That Was Indicative Of Anything."

Back in the 90s, Dennis Rodman was one of the most popular figures in the world. The former 'Bad Boy' embraced that nickname, and even after leaving the Detroit Pistons, he starred in several controversies. When he landed in Chicago, Rodman's popularity went through the roof, competing with Michael Jordan...
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Idaho8.com

Passenger seen on video punching flight attendant pleads guilty, DOJ says

A woman who punched a flight attendant on a May Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A flight attendant asked Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table, and wear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
Houston Chronicle

Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, 'Sit down, Karen'

A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after she allegedly punched and spit on a man aboard a recent Delta Air Lines flight following a mask dispute. Patricia Cornwall was detained Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after passengers told authorities that she had caused a disturbance on Flight 2790 from Tampa. Video shared to social media appears to show Cornwall, 51, slapping a male passenger across the face during an argument over masks. The man told investigators that the maskless woman, who mockingly compared herself to Rosa Parks and told him to put on his mask as he was eating and drinking, also spit on his face and head, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

Karen vs. Boomer on Atlanta Flight; winner gets to go jail

In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#The Mask#Instagram Twitter#Broward Sheriff
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Spirit Passenger Hit on Male Fliers Then Tried to Rush the Door, Cops Say

A Tennessee woman has been federally charged for getting drunk and assaulting flight attendants on a Spirit Airlines flight last month. A criminal complaint alleges that Amanda Renee Henry, 43, was en route to Nashville from Fort Lauderdale when attendants noticed her becoming visibly intoxicated and made a call to cut her off. Henry is then accused of becoming belligerent, with her bizarre in-flight behavior including puffing a vape and making bawdy sexual overtures to men in the cabin. When attendants asked her to move to an emergency seat away from other passengers, she apparently decided she’d had enough. According to the complaint, Henry screamed, “I’m getting off this plane,” and made a dash for the door. She then allegedly kicked and pulled the hair of an attendant standing in her way, and had to be handcuffed for the rest of the flight. As reported by WPSD Local 6, Henry turned herself into the FBI Tuesday, and if convicted, faces a $250,000 fine and 20 years behind bars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Manager For Nicki Minaj & Kim Kardashian Murdered In LA: Report

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager that worked with Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and more, was reportedly murdered last week in Los Angeles. Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, working with Kanye West, Offset, Tupac Shakur's estate, and more over the years. She was fifty-five at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman charged with assaulting 80-year-old Delta passenger in mask row is former ‘Baywatch’ actress

The woman accused of assaulting an elderly Delta Air Lines passenger is a former TV actress with credits on Baywatch and Married… with Children, according to the Internet Movie Database.Patricia Yannet Cornwall was charged with assault on 24 December, after a viral video appeared to show her hitting and spitting on an 80-year-old man aboard a Christmas Eve flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Ms Cornwall was arrested when the plane landed.But according to IMDB.com, this was not Ms Cornwall’s first brush with fame. The site says she was born Patricia Yanet [sic] Breton, and took the stage name Patty...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy