Pets

Pet Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA frightening new recall has been issued for pet food that may be contaminated with salmonella. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has shared a recall of Woody's Pet Food Deli products – specifically the Raw Cornish Hen pet food "With Supplements." Experts warn that not only are pets at risk,...

popculture.com

Comments / 65

P-t
15h ago

This is happening way to much … they need to be held accountable! Enough is is enough .. feed your dog people food .. I don’t use dog food.. if I do it would only be Purina only per the vet

Reply
8
Southernnblessed
13h ago

FDA isn't doing anything about the E Cigarette ban from 2 years ago! Still in convience stores and elsewhere all over the Country! FDA who do you work for?

Reply
6
Brianne Samantha
9h ago

Every month yal recall some kind of pet food or baby food or something. Do your job the first time around FDA!

Reply(1)
8
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
foxbaltimore.com

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now, that recall has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
State
Minnesota State
womansday.com

These Are The Pork Products Being Recalled Due To Listeria

Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service. Perdue Premium Meat Company, the parent company to Alexander & Hornung, is asking that customers check their meat products due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
CINCINNATI, OH
10NEWS

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
FOOD SAFETY
Taste Of Home

This Massive Salad Recall Affects 200+ Products Across More Than 19 States—Here’s What We Know

People love using mixed greens and premade salads to throw together a healthy meal. But unfortunately for all the salad lovers out there, you may have to toss your most recent purchases. In an announcement made via the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Fresh Express has issued a recall of hundreds of salad products made at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois plant.
FOOD SAFETY
WTAJ

Salad products recalled for possible listeria contamination

(WTAJ) — Salad manufacturer Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its salad products due to potential contamination of listeria. Salad items were distributed across 19 states in the United States and portions of Canada. Anyone that has these recalled products should discard them. To obtain a refund, customers can call the Fresh Express Consumer […]
FOOD SAFETY
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Pepperoni Is Being Recalled Nationwide

There was already a recall on more than two million pounds of pork and pepperoni due to Listeria. Now, a new recall on pepperoni has been issued for Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) contamination. Smithfield Packaged Meats, aka Margherita Meats, has recalled 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products, the US Department...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Margherita Unsliced Pepperoni Product Recalled Due To Possible Bacterial Contamination

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and local health officials announced this week that Margherita Meats is recalling 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products. Margherita Meats – which is a label of Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. – is recalling the unsliced pepperoni products due to concerns that it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus.. The pepperoni was produced and packaged on June 17. The specific product subject to recall is the 8-ounce shrink-wrapped package containing “Margherita Pepperoni” with lot code P1931C and a use-by date of Dec. 14. (Credit: USDA) (Credit: USDA) The product bears the establishment number “EST. 19” in the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to stores around the country. The problem was discovered when the U.S. Department of Defense notified the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service that it found B. cereus during routine testing. The bacterium can cause diarrhea and vomiting, and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk. There are no reports of anyone getting ill from the pepperoni products. Customers who have the Margherita pepperoni products should not eat them, but instead should throw them away or return them to the store.
FOOD SAFETY
Nottingham MD

Smithfield Packaged Meats recalls pepperoni products due to possible Bacillus cereus contamination

WASHINGTON—Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., DBA Margherita Meats, Inc., is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced. The RTE un-sliced pepperoni product was produced and...
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Canine Flu Spreading in California

Southern California is being hit with a wave of canine flu, and Bay Area experts warn that it is just a matter of time before it spreads even further. So far, roughly 800 cases have been reported or suspected, and 7 dogs have died of it so far. The virus is highly contagious and can be hard to correctly diagnose.
CALIFORNIA STATE

