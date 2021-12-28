Pet Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and local health officials announced this week that Margherita Meats is recalling 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products. Margherita Meats – which is a label of Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. – is recalling the unsliced pepperoni products due to concerns that it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus.. The pepperoni was produced and packaged on June 17. The specific product subject to recall is the 8-ounce shrink-wrapped package containing “Margherita Pepperoni” with lot code P1931C and a use-by date of Dec. 14. (Credit: USDA) (Credit: USDA) The product bears the establishment number “EST. 19” in the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to stores around the country. The problem was discovered when the U.S. Department of Defense notified the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service that it found B. cereus during routine testing. The bacterium can cause diarrhea and vomiting, and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk. There are no reports of anyone getting ill from the pepperoni products. Customers who have the Margherita pepperoni products should not eat them, but instead should throw them away or return them to the store.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO