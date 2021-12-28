ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Dorris Nathan Spalding

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 1 day ago
Dorris Nathan Spalding, born May 25, 1939, died on December 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Marisa Jo Spalding, son David Spalding (Kim), Bonus daughters, Marcella Dante,...

Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
voiceofmuscatine.com

William Bekker

William Bekker, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis East. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Nichols. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Ryan
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
TribTown.com

Madawna Kay Anderson

Madawna Kay Anderson, 44, North Vernon, died December 24, 2021. Funeral will be 2pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Dove-Sharp &Rudicel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time of service.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Ironton Tribune

Elaine Reed

Elaine L. (Anderson) Reed, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.
IRONTON, OH
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
WSJM

James Allan Lear

Please check back for complete obituary. Family and friends will visit Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at RedArrow Ministries 31133 Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at RedArrow Ministries with Rev. G. Ben Bowater IV officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta.
PAW PAW, MI
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
newslj.com

JACK GRIEVES

Another Cowboy rides away. Jack Grieves rode into eternity on Dec. 20, 2021. He will join Joanne, a celebration to be sure. He missed her cooking and her companionship. Jack was born April 21, 1932, to James “Kits” and Madeline Grieves, in Newcastle, Wyo. He was raised on the family ranch and was joined by a brother, Tom Grieves, in 1946. Jack married Joanne Dee Shrull in Newcastle, Dec. 5, 1955. He had originally asked her identical twin, Jeanne, out on a date. The twins loved to substitute for each other and mix things up. After going out with Joanne, Jeanne became an afterthought, and the partnership of Jack and Joanne was born. Cows, horses, and ranching became their passion.
NEWCASTLE, WY
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
Laclede Record

WYATT MICHAEL SMITH

Wyatt Michael Smith, 2, of Long Lane, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Long Lane. He was born June 26, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. to Dustin Michael and Kelly Sheree Mitchell Smith. Wyatt was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Christina Schneider and great-grandfather, Gary King. He is survived...
LONG LANE, MO
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

Jack David Lairmore

Kyle and Angela Lairmore of Owensville, wish to announce the birth of their son Jack David Lairmore, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jack joins his fur- sisters Bella and Molly. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
OWENSVILLE, MO
bryancountypatriot.com

Lee Ann Waugh

Lee Ann (Kinsey) Waugh was born Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1957 in Norman, Okla. to parents Bobby Kinsey and Aleta (McCarrell) Kinsey and went into the presence of our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from her home in Mead, Okla. at the age of 64. Lee Ann grew up in...
kogt.com

Edith D. Vincent Hanks

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2021 our sweet Mom, Edith (Dee) Hanks met Jesus with open arms. Mom, 98, was born October 7, 1923, Orange Texas, third daughter of Ludger J. and Lena Moore Vincent. Our Mom, our Grandma Dee, our sister , our Aunt Dee and the sweetest/most caring...
ORANGE, TX
Community Policy