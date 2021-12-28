OBITUARY: Dorris Nathan Spalding
Dorris Nathan Spalding, born May 25, 1939, died on December 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Marisa Jo Spalding, son David Spalding (Kim), Bonus daughters, Marcella Dante,...williamsonsource.com
