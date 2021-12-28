OBITUARY: Dorris Nathan Spalding

Another Cowboy rides away. Jack Grieves rode into eternity on Dec. 20, 2021. He will join Joanne, a celebration to be sure. He missed her cooking and her companionship. Jack was born April 21, 1932, to James “Kits” and Madeline Grieves, in Newcastle, Wyo. He was raised on the family ranch and was joined by a brother, Tom Grieves, in 1946. Jack married Joanne Dee Shrull in Newcastle, Dec. 5, 1955. He had originally asked her identical twin, Jeanne, out on a date. The twins loved to substitute for each other and mix things up. After going out with Joanne, Jeanne became an afterthought, and the partnership of Jack and Joanne was born. Cows, horses, and ranching became their passion.

NEWCASTLE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO