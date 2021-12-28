Lane closure due to crash on I-72

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)- State Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer on I-72 westbound near mile marker 68.

Sergeant Clayton Chapman said one lane is blocked.

Travelers are urged to use caution and slow down in rainy driving conditions. People should seek alternative routes around the area if possible.

