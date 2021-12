WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Beginning in the new year, Washtenaw County residents looking for help with substance use issues will have one number to call. That’s thanks to a new 24/7 hotline that as of Jan. 1 will serve as the single access point for treatment and information, streamlining the entry point for services and cutting down on the time it takes someone to enter the care system, officials say.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO