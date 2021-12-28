ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Tax Collector Reinstates Mask Policy Amid Surge In COVID Cases

By Joel Malkin
South Florida residents who need to take care of in-person drivers license issues or other related things will have mask up again.

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon has reinstated her COVID protocols amid a surge in Omicron cases.

She says anyone needing to do business in any of her six offices will need to put on a mask and practice social distancing.

Gannon reminds residents that there are a lot of services that can be handled online .

She points out that for vehicle registration renewals, residents can utilize ATM-style kiosks, located in several Palm Beach County Publix stores, to make their vehicle registration payment and receive their printed registration and renewal sticker right there on the spot.

The mask policy is also in effect for staff members.

