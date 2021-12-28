ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Central Jersey

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCI8f_0dXZFZm600
Raceway Matawan Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday.

The winning ticket is worth $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 04, 06, and 07 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That winning ticket was sold at Raceway Matawan, 3961 Route 516 and Higgins Road, Matawan in Monmouth County.

