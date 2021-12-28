Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Central Jersey

Raceway Matawan Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday.

The winning ticket is worth $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 04, 06, and 07 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That winning ticket was sold at Raceway Matawan, 3961 Route 516 and Higgins Road, Matawan in Monmouth County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.