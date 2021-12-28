Police: 2-year-old hit by car on Christmas dies
GARNER, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Garner on Christmas, police said. Garner police said the family was loading their vehicle...www.wral.com
