No Time to Die Star Thought James Bond's Ending Would Be Changed Before Release

No Time To Die's director has revealed James Bond's true fate after that wild conclusion. Cary Fukunaga spoke to Empire Magazine about the creative choice for his Bond film. A lot of fans were shocked by the decision to have the spy meet his end at the climax of the movie. While those people were shocked, Fukunaga clearly wanted the finality of Daniel Craig's choice to land at that moment. Even with airtight moments like that, there are still some who hope against hope that there can be some sort of redemption. Well, according to the filmmaker, there will be no clever escape from that massive explosion. In order to secure a better future for the world and his daughter, Bond had to make the ultimate sacrifice play. It just makes sense in the context of the film but will be discussed for years to come. Here's what the director said to the publication.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO