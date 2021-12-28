ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

No Time to Die Star Thought James Bond's Ending Would Be Changed Before Release

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond actor Daniel Craig made it clear before No Time to Die that it would be his final outing as 007, resulting in the film giving the character a seemingly permanent send-off, with star Naomie Harris so shocked by the finality of that ending that she thought the movie would...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Daniel Craig
theplaylist.net

Matthew Vaughn Doesn’t Think Bond Producers Want Anything To Do With Him & Says Henry Cavill “Was Born To Play Bond”

For the past seven years, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has been scratching his spy film itch with his ‘Kingsman’ franchise. Over the course of three films (the third of which, “The King’s Man,” arriving this week, read our review here), Vaughn has shown himself to be a pretty solid director of superspy material. However, with his film pedigree and his British-ness, Vaughn doesn’t think the producers of the James Bond films will be calling anytime soon.
MOVIES
E! News

Why Henry Cavill Is Still Open to Taking on James Bond Role

There's nothing witchy about Henry Cavill's aspirations to play James Bond. As Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five movies, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see who will be cast as the next 007. Naturally, many eyes have turned to Henry—who lost the role to Daniel in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#No Time To Die#Dvd#Film Star#Cinemablend#Empire Magazine
ComicBook

James Bond: No Time to Die Director Breaks Silence on Mind-Blowing Ending

Ahead of the release of No Time to Die, audiences knew it would be star Daniel Craig's final adventure as James Bond, leaving fans to wonder how this iteration of the character would get an earned and organic sendoff. After a number of release date delays, the film finally landed in theaters this past October, delivering the conclusion to the actor's run, with director Cary Fukunaga recently breaking down the process of coming up with such a conclusion and how difficult it was finding a way to close this chapter of the character's life for longtime fans.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
MOVIES
houstonianonline.com

James Bond actor Jack Headley dies, 92 show

James BondActor Jack Headley has died at the age of 92. He died after a “short illness”. It is not known what illness the actor suffered from. At Headley’s request, no funeral will be held. Headley, 92, is best known for playing Timothy Havelock in Bond just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanBolt.Com

‘No Time To Die’ DVD Review: A Must-Own For All James Bond Fans

We waited what seems like forever for the release of No Time To Die, and it was oh-so-worth-it. The film, which was released in theaters in October 2021, was the perfect farewell movie for Daniel Craig. And now, just in time for the holidays, No Time To Die is being...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Pay attention, 007! James Bond’s UK studios are opening to the public

Roll up aspiring secret agents, because the home of 007 will be opening its doors for the general public to have a nose about. Pinewood Studios, the studio home of the James Bond franchise, including No Time to Die, and a multitude of Hollywood blockbusters, has been given the green light for its £500 million expansion plan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

No Time To Die Director Finally Reveals James Bond's Fate

No Time To Die's director has revealed James Bond's true fate after that wild conclusion. Cary Fukunaga spoke to Empire Magazine about the creative choice for his Bond film. A lot of fans were shocked by the decision to have the spy meet his end at the climax of the movie. While those people were shocked, Fukunaga clearly wanted the finality of Daniel Craig's choice to land at that moment. Even with airtight moments like that, there are still some who hope against hope that there can be some sort of redemption. Well, according to the filmmaker, there will be no clever escape from that massive explosion. In order to secure a better future for the world and his daughter, Bond had to make the ultimate sacrifice play. It just makes sense in the context of the film but will be discussed for years to come. Here's what the director said to the publication.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Orders Intense Spy Drama Starring 'James Bond' and 'Games of Thrones' Stars

Netflix has ordered an intense new spy drama series, which is set to feature stars from James Bond and Games of Thrones. According to Deadline, Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin will appear in Treason, a new spy-thriller from Academy Award-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman. The two actresses join Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, who will also star.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'No Time to Die' Director Opens up About Struggle To Create Perfect Ending for Daniel Craig’s James Bond

No Time to Die was no doubt one of the biggest films to release in pandemic-stricken 2021, capturing the ultimate conclusion of Daniel Craig‘s run as the legendary James Bond. Now speaking about his creative process, the movie’s director Cary Fukunaga has revealed his struggle to create a perfect ending for the character — at least in this arc.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple to release James Bond documentary 'The Sound of 007' in 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new feature documentary focused on six decades of James Bond music will debut onApple TV+ in October 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of NO TIME TO DIE – The Extraordinary 25th Installment of the James Bond Series

“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save!”. THE TOP-GROSSING HOLLYWOOD FILM OF THE PANDEMIC ERA AT THE INTERNATIONAL BOX OFFICE IS YOURS TO OWN. BRING BOND HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND EXPERIENCE NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN BONUS CONTENT. OWN IT ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD COLLECTOR’S EDITIONS DECEMBER 21, 2021 FROM EON PRODUCTIONS, METRO GOLDWYN MAYER (MGM) & UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy