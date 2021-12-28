Why Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Stock Is Soaring Today

The stock price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) increased by over 50% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Microbot Medical announcing that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The company is going to collaborate with Stryker’s Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot’s LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world’s first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures.
