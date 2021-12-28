Why Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Stock Is Soaring Today

The stock price of Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) – a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded OEM and private label pet products – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Dogness announcing an expansion of its cooperation with one of the world’s largest eCommerce companies in China, which boasts a dominant position in the China market with over 500 million active customers.

