David Byrne Plans Unplugged ‘American Utopia’ Due to COVID Cases

By Ryan Reed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

David Byrne has temporarily reimagined his ongoing Broadway show as American Utopia: Unchained due to “several” positive COVID-19 tests within his band and crew. The revised “unplugged” set — featuring songs from Talking Heads, his solo catalog and American Utopia — will run for six performances at New York City’s St....

