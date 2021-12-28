ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Doctor says COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing at AdventHealth Centra Care locations in Orange County

By Kirstin Delgado, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing at AdventHealth Centra Care locations in Orange County, a local doctor said.

Dr. Tim Hendrix said Christmas gatherings over the weekend are playing a huge role in the current case surge.

“This is the rapid rise that we’ve been experiencing in that last two weeks,” Hendrix said. “We’ve gone from a 5% positivity to 39% across Central Florida in a matter of two weeks.”

Positive cases are nearly eight times what they were just two weeks ago. On Monday, COVID-19 cases were even higher in Orange County.

“45%, nearly half of people coming in to Centra Care in Orange County yesterday only were testing positive for COVID,” Hendrix said.

So what’s driving the surge?

“The numbers we’re seeing right now are most likely due to just the family gatherings, the transmission travel, etc. That’s accelerating this virus,” Hendrix said.

With New Year’s Eve just two days away, many people are scrambling to get tested hoping, to salvage ringing in the year with friends and family. Still, Hendrix said incubation periods allow for false results.

“You definitely want to try to get tested beforehand. Still, that’s not even a guarantee because I’ve seen people turn positive within the day and have a negative test in the morning,” he said.

Hendrix said your best bet is to keep your gatherings small and not combine more than two households.

Vickey Morrell
1d ago

well everyone wants to be traveling and partying as though the pandemic is over especially the vaccinated because they think they cant get it or spread it especially when all the restrictions are lifted

annie
1d ago

I this is the mild one. Why is everyone running???? The first was the worse. This is like a flu. Stop

