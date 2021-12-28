ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jihaad Campbell & Daylen Everette on the edge of five-star status

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama and Georgia signees can...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
#All America
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan players deflect on status of star DB Dax Hill for Orange Bowl

Speculation is picking up about the status of Michigan defensive back Dax Hill for Friday’s Orange Bowl game against Georgia. While there has been nothing announced, several are reading between the lines during player interviews on Wednesday. Meeting with reporters a few days prior to the College Football Playoff...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

What Cincinnati's defense said about facing Alabama QB Bryce Young

Cincinnati enters the Cotton Bowl semifinal with the nation’s second-best passing defense. But the Bearcats haven’t faced an aerial attack, or quarterback, like Alabama and Bryce Young. As UC’s defensive contingent spoke on Tuesday, they shared their thoughts on Young. “He’s unbelievable,” Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel...
ALABAMA STATE
Sports
swark.today

Penn State Players Opt Out of Outback

FAYETTEVILLE – Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has joined Penn State linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks opting out of Saturday’s Outback Bowl game against Arkansas in Tampa, Fla. to declare he’ll instead prepare for the upcoming NFL Combine and NFL Draft. Brisker announced his decision Monday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Keiwan Ratliff not retained at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Billy Napier remains in the process of rounding out his on-field and off-field coaching staff, hiring what he has dubbed an "army" of personnel to begin to implement his vision for the program. While Napier has retained a couple staffers from the Dan Mullen...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia finished their season with a loss late on Tuesday night (or Wednesday morning, if you will), falling to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 18-6. The Mountaineers could only muster 206 yards of offense and averaged 3.6 yards per play. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown put it plainly that his team struggled on two of the three sides of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan football: Daxton Hill availability at Orange Bowl in question, QB Cade McNamara withholds comment

Growing questions concerning starting Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill's availability for Friday's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia emerged during recent media availabilities. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara wants no part of it. When asked Wednesday if Hill made the trip to Miami, McNamara directed the question to Jim Harbaugh and said it was not his job to comment on the availability of other teammates, per The Detroit Free Press. Center Andrew Vastardis answered in the same fashion.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Five Sooners whose performances are worth monitoring in the Alamo Bowl

With the Alamo Bowl just over 48 hours away, the official end of a tumultuous 2021 football season at Oklahoma is on the horizon. The Sooners are most recently favored by seven points in Las Vegas over the shorthanded Ducks, who will be playing with a roster that reportedly consists of no more than 60-65 players. It’s a bit of deja vu from Oklahoma’s perspective, as they were similarly favored over a similarly ravaged Florida team in last year’s Cotton Bowl. Whether the Sooners replicate the 55-20 pounding they laid on the Gators is unclear, but with interim head coach Bob Stoops at the helm, all indications are that Oklahoma will be ready to roll when foot meets pigskin on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

