Atlanta, GA

UPS driver kidnapped at gunpoint, found tied up in tractor-trailer, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a UPS driver was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to drive to an abandoned lot early Tuesday morning, where a group of thieves stole packages off of his truck.

Investigators say that a suspect approached a UPS truck that was leaving a UPS facility near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was able to get into the truck and forced the UPS driver to drive down a dirt road and to and abandoned lot nearby. Once they arrived, the group of thieves tied up the driver and stole packages from the truck before they left the scene.

“At least one suspect got in his truck, held him at gunpoint and gave him some directions to drive around the area,” police said. “They drove to the back of the lot, where they unloaded the contents on the back of the truck and loaded it onto their own truck that had been there waiting.”

The truck was located around 9:15 a.m. when Atlanta police responded to the location. The company had to track the truck in the area after it was reported overdue. Police found the driver still in the trailer of the truck.

No injuries have been reported. Police have not released any details on a possible suspect.

Jarius Daugherty with Atlanta Police said he’s just glad that the driver is alive.

“The driver did what he should have done, followed orders that were given to him,” Daugherty said.

Police are checking surveillance videos in the area to try to get a description of the suspects.

Comments / 37

Kelvin Leak
1d ago

Somebody knew somebody. This person didn't have a scratch on him. Unheard of these days.

Reply(4)
16
Alex Barton
1d ago

release the ups package 📦$ price in that entire crate he was driving. That should tell you easily how all of this is an undercover job.

Reply(1)
3
RegularFatDude
18h ago

Definitely an inside job 🤔 and why the hell would you be sitting at red light with your doors unlocked? 🤔

Reply
4
 

