Faribault County, MN

Three local COVID-19 deaths reported

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, three coming from local counties. A person in their late 60’s in Blue Earth County died, according to...

Michael Braun
10h ago

Duluth area hospitals report 100% of people on ventilators today (13) ALL UNVACCINATED. 87% hospitalized for covid UNVACCINATED. ANYONE NOTICE AN EMERGING PATTERN?

