December Quiz Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly pick of movies, TV shows and music. I’ll preface this by saying this isn’t exactly a recommendation, but more an opportunity to discuss the faults of this film; after reading, you might just be intrigued to see them for yourself. This was perhaps one of the most memed movies of the year — before and after its release — so I can’t say it was a total loss. It’s not that this big-screen version of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” promised to be some beautiful and poetic piece of cinema, but I at least expected to be entertained. There were about four or five times throughout the film where I was sure it had to be nearing the end, but I was wrong — and when the end did come, there was a complete and utter lack of satisfaction. I left this movie with a couple of questions. First, why did they not cast any actual Italians for this movie about an Italian family in Italy?! Lady Gaga does not count (she’s Italian-American, and from New York), and no matter how much I love her as an artist, her accent was off and honestly throughout the entire movie I just saw Gaga walking around bossing Adam Driver around. The actor who played the patriarch of the Gucci family, Jeremy Irons, was fully speaking in his natural British accent with random hints of Italian-esque words — how did no one catch this? This brings us to my next question: Did the movie ever go through editing? Due to the huge oversight of the inconsistent accents, a complete lack of on-screen chemistry between the two main characters (played by Gaga and Driver) and the inclusion of so many useless scenes, I thoroughly believe the answer is no. If you have absolutely nothing to do for about 2 hours and 40 minutes, you could go watch this movie, just to see what all the fuss is about, and to see Gaga in the wedding scene where she is dressed exactly like the mouse in the wedding from “Zootopia.”

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO