ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Dognapper snatches pup near Long Island shop in broad daylight, video shows

By Emily Crane
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

Police are hunting for a man who was caught on surveillance video snatching a tiny dog from outside a Long Island convenience store on Christmas Eve.

The male dognapper was spotted approaching the Pomeranian mix outside the store on Woodfield Road in Lakeview at 1 p.m. last Friday, Nassau County cops said.

The pooch, which was tied up outside by its leash, barked briefly as the suspect walked towards it, the surveillance footage showed.

He quickly reached down and grabbed the dog before calmly walking away with it tucked under his arm.

The suspect was then filmed stashing the dog in the back seat of his black BMW SUV parked just feet away from the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jbyyf_0dXZAaoa00
The dognapper was spotted approaching the Pomeranian mix outside a convenience store on Woodfield Road in Lakeview on Christmas Eve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oY6n_0dXZAaoa00
The Pomeranian mix was left outside while its owner was shopping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MPm2_0dXZAaoa00
Police are looking for the alleged dog snatcher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsH1x_0dXZAaoa00
Investigators say the suspect is about 5 feet 9 and has a long black braid.

Cops were alerted to the theft after the owner came out of the store and realized his dog had vanished.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the dog owner was in the store.

Investigators described the suspect as approximately 5 feet 9, wearing beige pants, a beige sweater, a puffy beige vest and a Yankees baseball cap with a long black braid.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore

Comments / 0

Related
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy