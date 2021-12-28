ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Liberty, Holiday bowl line, prediction: Mississippi St., UCLA will get it done

By Bruce Marshall , VSiN
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV6rn_0dXZAWEY00
Mississippi State's Will Rogers AP

VSiN’s college football expert dives into two of Tuesday’s higher-profile bowl games.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-10, 58.5)

This matchup might have been more interesting a decade ago, when it was not long after Mike Leach was forced out at Texas Tech under controversial circumstances. Most have likely forgotten — though, from what we gather, Leach hasn’t. That creates an interesting dimension to the handicap of the Liberty Bowl in front of the pro-MSU crowd that would like to see the Bulldogs run up a score no matter the foe.

It was an especially disjointed campaign in Lubbock. A coaching switch happened midseason, when Matt Wells was dismissed in late October and OC Sonny Cumbie was promoted in the interim, after which Tech went only 1-3 SU (the win was a doozy against Iowa State). Cumbie has parlayed this audition into a new upcoming HC gig at Louisiana Tech, which begins after this game, with Baylor aide Joey McGuire moving in thereafter at Lubbock. Got all of that?

The Red Raiders also have some other obstacles to overcome here. Tech ran through three starting quarterbacks, thanks mainly to Oregon transfer Tyler Shough breaking his collarbone in September. Frosh Donovan Smith was able to provide an occasional spark, and did pass for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of the Cyclones, but had a deer-in-the-headlights look the next week vs. Oklahoma State when completing only 9-of-29 passes for a mere 83 yards.

Leach’s MSU seemed to figure out a lot by the end of the season when it went 5-0 ATS before a tough Egg Bowl loss vs. No. 8 Mississippi.

Of course, anyone who follows the SEC knows of QB Will Rogers, who was throwing 60 or more passes per game before Leach begrudgingly began to balance the offense, though, in truth, many of the Rogers dinks take the place of runs. Rogers also completed a staggering 75 percent of his throws for 4,449 yards and 35 touchdowns … not quite Bailey Zappe-like stuff, but probably more than the Red Raiders can handle.

Pick: Mississippi State, -10.5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3Ovl_0dXZAWEY00
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Holiday Bowl: NC State (-2, 59.5) vs. UCLA

Bowls and the Bruins haven’t happened since the pre-Chip Kelly days of 2017, which is apparently why UCLA is uncommonly excited for the bid to the Holiday, played this year at the home of the Padres, Petco Park, and the first postseason experience for almost the entirety of the roster. How excited? As of late this week, no Bruins have opted out in prep for the NFL draft; the only expected absence is injured DT Otito Ogbonnia. It might also have some meaning for Kelly, who is in line for a contract extension that will be an easier sell with another high-profile win (earlier successes vs. lesser LSU and USC editions this season might not qualify).

UCLA must deal with the unreal efficiency of Wolfpack QB Devin Leary (35 TD passes vs. just five picks!) and big-play RB Bam Knight, who doubles as a return specialist and brought back kickoffs for touchdowns in back-to-back games this year. NC State, however, did most of its business within a lesser ACC, and its one challenge outside the loop resulted in a 24-10 beatdown administered by Mike Leach’s Mississippi State.

Meanwhile, the Bruins hit overdrive at the end of the season, outscoring Colorado, USC and Cal 138-47 across the last 10 quarters of the campaign. A real running game led by Michigan transfer Zac Charbonnet (1,137 rushing yards) has a home run dimension, and playmaker QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 30 touchdowns via pass and run this season.

Pick: UCLA,+ 2.

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mississippi State faces off vs. Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5) Line: Mississippi State by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Mississippi State 4-2-1. Mississippi State can finish with eight wins for the first time since 2018, and coach Mike Leach could become the first Bulldogs coach to cap his first two seasons with bowl victories. He has a chance to do that in his first game ever against a program he once coached. Texas Tech can notch its first winning record since going 7-6 in 2015 despite a loss in the Texas Bowl. The Red Raiders have an interim coach in Sonny Cumbie who once played for Leach at Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Liberty Bowl#Holiday Bowl#Bowl Games#American Football#Vsin#Texas Tech#Oc Sonny Cumbie#Iowa State#Louisiana Tech#Baylor#The Red Raiders#Oklahoma State#Msu#Ats#Sec#Qb#Rogers
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy