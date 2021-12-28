ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Longtime Employee At School District In Westchester Dies At 67

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iEuS_0dXZATaN00
Katherine Umbro Photo Credit: Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel, Inc.

A longtime employee of a school district in Westchester County has died at the age of 67.

Katherine Umbro died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to her obituary.

Umbro was a resident of New Rochelle and a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School.

She worked for the City School District of New Rochelle for more than 30 years, and she retired as the personnel assistant for Civil Service responsible for the district, her obituary reads.

She was the wife of John Umbro and the daughter of Andrew Pelham Sr. and Veronica Pelham.

Umbro is survived by her children, her siblings and her 11 grandchildren, her obituary said.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel, located at 16 Shea Place in New Rochelle.

The funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

A 30-year-old woman has gone missing in the region and authorities in the Hudson Valley are asking the public's help in locating her. Dutchess County resident Rachel Caprari went missing on Monday, Dec. 27 from her Town of Fishkill home at the Old Post Mall apartment complex. "Rachel does not...
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Lehigh County Deputy Sheriff Dies Suddenly

A deputy sheriff in eastern Pennsylvania died on Dec. 23. Steven Armbruster died of complications from a brief illness, Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna told WFMZ. Hanna did not immediately return Daily Voice's call Wednesday morning requesting the cause of death. He worked as a deputy sheriff since 2013, and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Lancaster County Girl

Police have asked the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Lancaster County.Alannis DeJesus-Cruz was last seen leaving her family home in East Hempfield Township sometime between 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, local police said.Police believe she may …
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Raping Two Minors In Region

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in the region. Berkshire County resident Lucius Copeland, age 20, of Pittsfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 28, by the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force. According to Andrew McKeever, director of Communications for the Berkshire District...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#School District#Visiting Hours#High School#St Gabriel#Civil Service
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

The Frederick Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Officer Greg Santangelo died on Dec. 28 due to complications of COVID-19, his department said in a series of heartbroken tweets. Santangelo served as an instructor at the Frederick Police Academy, where he was the lead instructor...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

York Woman Killed Cousin Christmas Weekend: Police

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the murder of her 36-year-old cousin in York County, officials said Monday.Ninoska Santos-Cruz was charged Dec. 28 with murder in the death of Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, who was found dead in a home on the 300 block of E. King Street on Sunday, York City police …
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Two New Testing Sites Open On Long Island

Two new COVID-19 testing sites have opened on Long Island amid the recent surge in cases. State officials announced that 13 new testing sites opened across the state on Wednesday, Dec. 29, including one in Suffolk County and one in Nassau County. "As we get through this winter surge, we...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island. It happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Commack. That's when the man entered Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike, and handed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money, Suffolk County Police said. The...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Gabby Petito's Mother Files Claim For Her Daughter's Possessions

Gabby Petito's mother has filed a claim to recover her daughter's belongings from Brian Laundrie's parents' home, according to a new report. The Sun reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt has requested her daughter's belongings from the Florida home. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
184K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy